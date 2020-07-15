REWARD: $10K Offered In Newark Killing Of Juvenile Detention Officer

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to arrests in the Newark killing of a juvenile detention center officer.

Laquan Nowlin, 32, of East Orange, was sitting in his car at the intersection of Lanark and Sanford Avenue when he was shot by a man who got out of the passenger seat of a dark-colored sedan July 3, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said in a joint release.

The shooter got back in the car and the driver fled southbound on Sanford Avenue, Stephens said. Nowlin was pronounced dead at the scene, around 11:50 p.m., authorities said.

Nowlin worked at the Essex County Youth Detention Center, but there is no evidence that the murder was related to his job, authorities said.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

