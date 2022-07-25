Contact Us
Police Seek Suspect Who Stabbed 42-Year-Old Newark Woman Dead

Cecilia Levine
Ebony Johnson
Ebony Johnson Photo Credit: Sharon Gibbs Facebook

Police in Newark are on the hunt for the person responsible for killing a 42-year-old woman over the weekend.

Ebony Johnson was stabbed on the 400 block of South 15th Street around 12:35 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said,

She was transported to University Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 8:22 am.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

