Snow Squalls Smack NJ, Temps To Plummet (Video)

Snow and rain showers were possible Wednesday evening, March 20, with some snow squalls already having smacked the northernmost parts of New Jersey.

According to the National Weather Service, flurries were possible in Warren, Sussex, and Morris counties in New Jersey; and across the Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania.

The rest of New Jersey and Pennsylvania could see scattered rain showers, but otherwise skies are mostly clear but blustery as temps drop below 30, the NWS says.

A wind advisory is in effect in parts of of Greater Harrisburg.

Conditions are expected to improve into the evening with Thursday, March 21 looking sunny and breezy with a high near 43.

