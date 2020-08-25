Newark TSA Agent Gets Misplaced Wedding Dress To The Ceremony On Time

It seemed like your ordinary roller bag left behind at the Newark Airport TSA checkpoint by someone perhaps in a rush -- only inside was the dress a young bride-to-be was to wear at her wedding in Ohio the very next day.

Narolin Cepeda, a former Paterson resident, was already winging on her way there when the MOB inadvertently left hers and her daughter's dresses behind.

Moving quickly, Cepeda's younger brother, Christopher, pulled up a form online, sent it to the TSA’s Lost and Found Office at Newark Liberty International Airport and hoped for the best.

Loletta Nathan-Gordon, a TSA administrative assistant, spotted the email a short time later, called Terminal C and sent someone to fetch the bag.

“We lost hope of retrieving the luggage on time for the wedding” because the site listed average response times as five days, Christopher Cepeda said.

But Nathan-Gordon "called me immediately after the request," he said. "I was ecstatic to hear from TSA so quickly.”

Nathan-Gordon said she “put myself in the bride’s shoes. I could only imagine how stressful that would have been for me if my mom would have left the dress behind. I would have freaked out.”

Nathan-Gordon had it shipped overnight to the hotel in Columbus, Ohio, where the wedding party was staying. It got there in time.

“She literally saved my sister’s wedding,” Cepeda said. “If it wasn’t for her, everything would have been a disaster.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.