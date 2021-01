A mass shooting threat made called into Newark Beth Israel Medical Center Thursday afternoon that were deemed unfounded, authorities said.

Officers received a call from a man saying he was "going to shoot up the hospital" around 12:50 p.m., initial reports said.

“There is no threat at this time,” Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

