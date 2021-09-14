Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
Breaking News: Hudson Ex-Con Gets 3½ Years In Fed Pen For Contraband Drone Drops Into Fort Dix Prison
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Newark Man Struck, Killed By Car

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Newark police
Newark police Photo Credit: Newark PD

A Newark man was struck and killed by a car on Sunday, authorities announced.

Rajon Collins, 42, of Newark was struck near Springfield Avenue and South 18th Street around 9:15 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

He was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. All calls will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.