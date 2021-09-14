Newark Man Struck, Killed By Car

A Newark man was struck and killed by a car on Sunday, authorities announced.

Rajon Collins, 42, of Newark was struck near Springfield Avenue and South 18th Street around 9:15 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

He was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. All calls will be kept confidential.

