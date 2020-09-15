Newark Man Shot Dead In Broad Daylight

A man was fatally shot mid-afternoon in Newark.

Jerry Wayne Works, Jr., 50, was shot at 36 Brenner Street around 1:25 p.m. Monday, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

He was transported to Rutgers University Hospital and was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877 TIPS- 4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.