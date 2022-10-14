New Charges Indicate Dating App Serial Killer Tried To Sexually Assault Teen Before Killing Her

New charges filed against a North Jersey man who is serving a 160-year prison sentence for using dating apps to lure and kill his victims indicate that he tried to sexually assault a 15-year-old girl before he killed her — and kept her body hidden for years.

Khalil Wheeler-Weaver has been charged in a new indictment with attempted sexual assault of a minor, endangering the welfare of a child, and desecration of human remains, in the death of 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. He had been charged with murder in Mawa's death in March 2022.

Mawa had been missing since Oct. 7, 2016, leaving her house. She was reported missing, but efforts to find her were unsuccessful. In May 2019, Mawa's decomposed body was found face down on the second floor of an old carriage house on Main Street in Orange.

An autopsy revealed she had been strangled. Her remains were positively identified on Nov. 5, 2021. Further investigation found Wheeler-Weaver met Mawa online and convinced her to meet him in person for sex.

He went to an area near her home and then to the murder scene, where he strangled her to death and left her remains hidden in the vacant building.

Once her remains were positively identified, detectives developed additional evidence that led to Wheeler-Weaver being charged in the case.

Wheeler-Weaver was convicted in 2019 in on three counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Sarah Butler, 20, Robin West, 19, and Joanne Brown, 33. He was also found guilty of the kidnapping, sexual assault, and attempted murder of a fifth woman, Tiffany Taylor, who survived her attack.

Arraignment was set for Oct. 21.

