Massive Search Under Way For East Orange Teen Who Disappeared From Deli

The search for an Essex County teen who was last seen Oct. 14 at a deli near her house is intensifying.

Crews gathered at a pond inside Monte Irvin Park in East Orange Saturday looking for Jashyah Moore, CBS2 reports.

Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura told the outlet that 14-year-old Jashyah frequents the park and bodies have been recovered from the pond in the past, but they don't know for sure that is where she is.

Jashyah was last seen on surveillance tapes at Poppie’s Deli on Central Avenue in East Orange, where another man paid for her items and then the pair left separately, Police Chief Phyllis Bindi said.

The man is reportedly cooperating with the investigation.

The teen's mom told CNN her daughter is a "smart girl" who "would not stay out, she would not go out, go off with anyone."

