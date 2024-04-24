Best Public High Schools In Essex County Revealed In New Rankings

US News & World Report released its list of best high schools in the nation this week — and many of them are in Essex County.

ALSO SEE: Best High Schools: New Jersey Well-Represented In New National Rankings

The rankings were determined by performance on state-required tests, graduation, and how well they prepare students for college.

Glen Ridge High School came in at No. 11 in all of New Jersey, and No. 1 for Essex County.

According to US News & World Report, here are the top-rated schools in the county:

No. 10: James Caldwell High School, West Caldwell

No. 9: West Essex High School, North Caldwell

No. 8: Verona High School

No. 7: Columbia High School, Maplewood

No. 6: Technology High School, Newark

No. 5: Science Park High School, Newark

No. 4: Livingston High School

No. 3: Millburn High School

No. 2: Stem Innovation Academy of the Oranges, South Orange

No. 1: Glen Ridge High School

Click here for more on how US News calculated the rankings.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.