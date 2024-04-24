Light Drizzle Fog/Mist 47°

Best Public High Schools In Essex County Revealed In New Rankings

Essex County is rife with top-rated schools.

James Caldwell High School, West Caldwell.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
US News & World Report released its list of best high schools in the nation this week — and many of them are in Essex County.

The rankings were determined by performance on state-required tests, graduation, and how well they prepare students for college.

Glen Ridge High School came in at No. 11 in all of New Jersey, and No. 1 for Essex County.

According to US News & World Report, here are the top-rated schools in the county:

  • No. 10: James Caldwell High School, West Caldwell
  • No. 9: West Essex High School, North Caldwell
  • No. 8: Verona High School
  • No. 7: Columbia High School, Maplewood
  • No. 6: Technology High School, Newark
  • No. 5: Science Park High School, Newark
  • No. 4: Livingston High School
  • No. 3: Millburn High School
  • No. 2: Stem Innovation Academy of the Oranges, South Orange
  • No. 1: Glen Ridge High School

Click here for more on how US News calculated the rankings.

