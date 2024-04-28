Light Drizzle Fog/Mist 47°

Carjacked Vehicle Pins 2 Pedestrians Against Bar In Newark

Two people were hospitalized after being pinned against a Newark bar by a stolen car late Saturday, April 27, police said.

New Cozy Corner Bar & Grill.

Police called to the scene found a male and a female pedestrian with injuries suffered by a carjacked vehicle that had pinned them against the New Cozy Corner Bar & Grill on S. 12th Street and South Orange Avenue at 11:59 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. The vehicle had also caught fire.

Both victims were taken to University Hospital for treatment, where the female was listed in critical condition.

The bar was evacuated and it was determined the vehicle had been carjacked on S 12th Street and 15th Avenue just before the crash, police said. The driver fled the scene and the incident remains under investigation.

