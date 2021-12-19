Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Sites

  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Man Wanted For Murder In Mysterious Double Belleville Stabbing

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Termaine Pines
Termaine Pines Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office/Belleville PD

Authorities have announced a murder suspect in a November stabbing that left Belleville residents with more questions than answers.

Termaine Pines, 48, is wanted for stabbing a woman going into her Van Rennsselear Street home -- where an elderly woman was found dead inside on Nov. 20, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Belleville Police Chief Mark Minichini said.

Pines was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, burglary, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.

He is being tracked by detectives from the Prosecutor’s Office, the Belleville and Baltimore police departments and the US Marshal’s Service.

The initial incident caused confusion in Belleville, as police released a photo of a possible suspect but not much else. In turn, many residents were left fearful and desperate for answers.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call police immediately.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.