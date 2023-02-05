Man Killed In Newark Fire Was Beloved Local Resident

Authorities have identified the 57-year-old man killed him in a Newark apartment building Saturday night, Feb. 4.

Charlie Casiano was found inside of the building on the 800 block of Franklin Avenue, sometime after 7:40 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Interim Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

Casiano was taken to Clara Maass Medical Center, Belleville, where he was pronounced dead at 8:01 p.m.

Sources with direct knowledge of the incident say Casiano may have been smoking near a couch, however, a conclusive cause of the blaze has yet to be identified.

Joel Pagan in a Facebook post identified himself as Casiano's coworker and "best friend."

"So sorry to hear of his passing, he was always so nice," one person wrote.

"He was a great soul," another added. "Rest In Peace Charlie."

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

