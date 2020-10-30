Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
KNOW THEM? Trio Sought In Fatal Newark Stabbing

Cecilia Levine
Three individuals are wanted in the Oct. 10 Newark stabbing.
Three individuals are wanted in the Oct. 10 Newark stabbing. Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying and finding three people wanted in connection with a fatal Newark stabbing.

The individuals were are wanted in the Oct. 10 killing of Mario Esquivel Lopez, 28, of Newark, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Lopez was stabbed on the 400 block of 4th Avenue, authorities said.

Anyone who knows the individuals are asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877 TIPS- 4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential. 

