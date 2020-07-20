Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: Attorney Found Dead In NY Eyed As Gunman In Shooting Of NJ Judge's Family
DV Pilot Police & Fire

KNOW THEM? Pair Wanted In Newark Walgreens Gunpoint Robbery

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Authorities in Newark are seeking the public's help identifying two men they say carried out a gunpoint robbery at Walgreens in Newark.
Authorities in Newark are seeking the public's help identifying two men they say carried out a gunpoint robbery at Walgreens in Newark. Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety (Facebook)

Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying two men they say carried out a gunpoint robbery at Walgreens in Newark.

The men were armed with a handgun when they pulled up to the Ferry Street drug store in a red 2008-2012 Ford Escape around 4:10 a.m., Friday, July 17, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

They robbed the store then took off on foot eastbound toward Prospect Street, Ambrose said.

The first suspect was in his late thirties and 5 feet 6 inches tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black face mask, a gray hoodie and gray pants during the incident, authorities said.

The second suspect is 5 feet 2 inches tall and was also in his late thirties with a slim build. He was wearing dark clothing and had a white scarf over his face during the incident, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these suspects is asked to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.