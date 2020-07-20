KNOW THEM? Pair Wanted In Newark Walgreens Gunpoint Robbery

Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying two men they say carried out a gunpoint robbery at Walgreens in Newark.

The men were armed with a handgun when they pulled up to the Ferry Street drug store in a red 2008-2012 Ford Escape around 4:10 a.m., Friday, July 17, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

They robbed the store then took off on foot eastbound toward Prospect Street, Ambrose said.

The first suspect was in his late thirties and 5 feet 6 inches tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black face mask, a gray hoodie and gray pants during the incident, authorities said.

The second suspect is 5 feet 2 inches tall and was also in his late thirties with a slim build. He was wearing dark clothing and had a white scarf over his face during the incident, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these suspects is asked to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

