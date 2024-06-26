Mostly Cloudy 89°

Newark Detective Ricardo Garden Busted With Heroin, Cops Say

A 41-year-old Newark police detective was arrested and charged on Thursday, June 20, with multiple drug offenses.

Ricardo Garden

 Photo Credit: Essex County Department of Corrections
Sam Barron

Ricardo Garden was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of heroin, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Garden was jailed on Friday, June 21 and released on Saturday, June 22,  the Essex County Department of Corrections website shows.

As a result of his arrest, Garden has been suspended without pay, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. Garden has been on the force since November 2015, Fragé said.

