Ricardo Garden was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of heroin, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Garden was jailed on Friday, June 21 and released on Saturday, June 22, the Essex County Department of Corrections website shows.

As a result of his arrest, Garden has been suspended without pay, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. Garden has been on the force since November 2015, Fragé said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.