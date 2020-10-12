Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: Passaic Man Charged With Murdering Dad, 82
DV Pilot Police & Fire

KNOW THEM? Newark Police Seek ID For Trio Of ATM Thieves Who Fled In Stolen Pickup Truck

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Three suspects were seen lugging an ATM from the 200 block of Adams Street and into a stolen grey GMC Sierra around 5:50 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said. Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety via Facebook
The suspects then fled in a stolen grey GMC Sierra, police said. Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety via Facebook
Responding officers saw the broken ATM sign on the ground and wires hanging from the tire business it came from, police said. Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety via Facebook

Police in Newark are seeking the public’s help identifying three suspects caught on surveillance footage stealing an ATM and fleeing in a stolen pickup truck Wednesday morning.

The suspects — pictured above — were seen lugging the machine from the 200 block of Adams Street and into a stolen grey GMC Sierra around 5:50 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Responding officers saw the broken ATM sign on the ground and wires hanging from the tire business it came from, police said.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.