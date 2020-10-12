KNOW THEM? Newark Police Seek ID For Trio Of ATM Thieves Who Fled In Stolen Pickup Truck

Police in Newark are seeking the public’s help identifying three suspects caught on surveillance footage stealing an ATM and fleeing in a stolen pickup truck Wednesday morning.

The suspects — pictured above — were seen lugging the machine from the 200 block of Adams Street and into a stolen grey GMC Sierra around 5:50 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Responding officers saw the broken ATM sign on the ground and wires hanging from the tire business it came from, police said.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

