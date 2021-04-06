Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice

KNOW HIM? Video Shows Man Throwing Cinder Block At Newark Shop Window During Mask Argument

Valerie Musson
Authorities in Newark are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who was caught on surveillance footage throwing a cinder block through a shop window during an argument over its mask policy.
Authorities in Newark are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who was caught on surveillance footage throwing a cinder block through a shop window during an argument with a worker over the store’s mask policy.

The man is accused of threatening to shoot an employee at Chicken Holiday on South Orange Avenue after entering without a mask around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The man can be seen leaving the store and returning moments later with a cinder block that he then threw at the store’s window, O’Hara said.

The suspect then fled west on South Orange Avenue and South on Sanford Avenue.

The man was wearing a black Adidas track jacket with stripes on the sleeves, a black Adidas cap, black and white sweatpants and black Nike sneakers during the incident, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

