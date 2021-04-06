KNOW HIM? Video Shows Man Throwing Cinder Block At Newark Shop Window During Mask Argument

Authorities in Newark are seeking the public’s help identifying a man who was caught on surveillance footage throwing a cinder block through a shop window during an argument with a worker over the store’s mask policy.

The man is accused of threatening to shoot an employee at Chicken Holiday on South Orange Avenue after entering without a mask around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 29, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The man can be seen leaving the store and returning moments later with a cinder block that he then threw at the store’s window, O’Hara said.

The suspect then fled west on South Orange Avenue and South on Sanford Avenue.

The man was wearing a black Adidas track jacket with stripes on the sleeves, a black Adidas cap, black and white sweatpants and black Nike sneakers during the incident, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

