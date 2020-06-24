KNOW HIM? Police Seek Man Who Damaged Vehicle Parked At Newark Hotel

Authorities are seeking the public's help identifying a man who they say damaged a vehicle that had been parked at a hotel in Newark.

A man, pictured above, damaged the vehicle at the Tryp Hotel on East Park Street on Friday, May 29, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call the 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or visit www.newarkpd.org. All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential.

