Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

KNOW ANYTHING? Trio Of Women Carjack Food Deliver Driver In Newark, Police Say

Newark police
Newark police Photo Credit: Newark PD

Police are seeking the public’s help locating a vehicle that was carjacked by three women in Newark.

A green 2008 Honda Accord with a temporary Texas license plate was carjacked by three women as the driver was delivering food at Schley Street near Nye Avenue around 9 p.m. Friday, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The vehicle, similar to the one pictured above, was last seen heading southbound on Schley Street towards Lyons Avenue, O’Hara said.

Each of the three suspects is described as between 5 feet 3 and 5 feet 5 inches tall with a dark complexion, authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward. 

