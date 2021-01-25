Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: National Eyeglass, Contacts Retailer Accused Of Discriminating Against Pregnant NJ Employee
DV Pilot Police & Fire

KNOW ANYTHING? Authorities Probe Newark Hit-Run Crash That Killed 36-Year-Old Man

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
University Hospital EMS
University Hospital EMS Photo Credit: University Hospital EMS Facebook

A 36-year-old Newark man was struck and killed in a weekend crash, authorities said.

Andrew Dixon was struck near Elizabeth Avenue and Earl Street around 10:55 p.m. on Jan. 23, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Ambrose and Stephens said.

The driver did not stop and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. All calls will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.