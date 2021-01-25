KNOW ANYTHING? Authorities Probe Newark Hit-Run Crash That Killed 36-Year-Old Man

A 36-year-old Newark man was struck and killed in a weekend crash, authorities said.

Andrew Dixon was struck near Elizabeth Avenue and Earl Street around 10:55 p.m. on Jan. 23, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, Ambrose and Stephens said.

The driver did not stop and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. All calls will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.