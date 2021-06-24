Contact Us
Jersey City Man Charged In Newark Homicide
Jersey City Man Charged In Newark Homicide

Cecilia Levine
Deautay M. Haines
Deautay M. Haines Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

A 19-year-old Jersey City man was charged with murder in the shooting death of a 42-year-old Newark man, authorities said Thursday.

Akram Brown was shot on Mt. Vernon Place in Newark on Wednesday, and pronounced dead at the scene at 8:02 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

Deautay M. Haines was charged with murder,  possession of a weapon and possession of weapon for an unlawful purpose. 

He was lodged in the Essex County Jail in Newark.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department, is handling the investigation. The Jersey City Police Department also assisted.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. 

Calls will be kept confidential.

