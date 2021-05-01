Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: Columbia University VP Charged With Sexually Assaulting Pre-Teen At Bergen Home
DV Pilot Police & Fire

GOTCHA! Newark Police Nab Man Accused Of Stealing 4 ATM Machines

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Leonardo Aquino, 34, of Newark
Leonardo Aquino, 34, of Newark Photo Credit: Newark NJ Department of Public Safety via Facebook

Police in Newark have arrested a man they say stole four ATMs within the past two months.

Leonardo Aquino, 34, and an accomplice were caught on surveillance footage sawing a machine from its base and stealing it from a laundry room on Lincoln Ave. on Nov. 22, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Aquino, of Newark, was also one of four men who stole a machine from outside Speedy Tires on Adams Street on Dec. 8, Ambrose said.

Three days later, Aquino and two accomplices were caught on surveillance footage stealing the ATM from Magua Mini Mart on Park Avenue, authorities said. Cash from the store’s register and four cigarette cartons were also stolen, Ambrose said.

Aquino stole the last ATM from Gentlemen’ Barbershop on Elm Street with an accomplice on Dec. 12, police said.

Two of the four thefts involved the use of a silver 4-door Audi reported stolen out of Linden, police said.

Aquino was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, conspiracy to commit burglary and possession of burglary tools.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information about other suspects is asked to contact the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.