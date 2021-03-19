Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: ALERT: Elderly Bergen Couple Goes Missing, Concerns Grow
DV Pilot Police & Fire

GOT 'EM! Police Nab Essex County Men Accused Of Robbing Krauszer's Employee At Knifepoint

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Anthony Dagata and Ethan Lozado
Anthony Dagata and Ethan Lozado Photo Credit: Bloomfield PD

Two Belleville men were arrested moments after attempting to rob a Bloomfield convenience store employee at knifepoint last week, authorities said.

Ethan Lozado, 20, and Anthony Dagata, 21, walked into the Krauszers Food Mart on Belleville Avenue, brandished a large knife and demanded money in the cash register and several packs of Newport cigarettes on March 10, Bloomfield Public Safety Director Samuel DeMaio said.

Lozado and Dagata ran out the back of the store into the Davey Street Apartment Complex, where officers found them, DeMaio said.

Both were arrested on the incident and transported to Bloomfield Police Headquarters, police said.

Lozado and Dagata were charged with armed robbery and possession of weapon offenses, and transported to the Essex County Jail.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.