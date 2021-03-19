GOT 'EM! Police Nab Essex County Men Accused Of Robbing Krauszer's Employee At Knifepoint

Two Belleville men were arrested moments after attempting to rob a Bloomfield convenience store employee at knifepoint last week, authorities said.

Ethan Lozado, 20, and Anthony Dagata, 21, walked into the Krauszers Food Mart on Belleville Avenue, brandished a large knife and demanded money in the cash register and several packs of Newport cigarettes on March 10, Bloomfield Public Safety Director Samuel DeMaio said.

Lozado and Dagata ran out the back of the store into the Davey Street Apartment Complex, where officers found them, DeMaio said.

Both were arrested on the incident and transported to Bloomfield Police Headquarters, police said.

Lozado and Dagata were charged with armed robbery and possession of weapon offenses, and transported to the Essex County Jail.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.