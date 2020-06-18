Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: Fauci: COVID Could Block Pro Football’s Season If It Doesn't Copy NBA's 'Bubble'
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Feds: DEA Captures Newark Fugitive In North Carolina Carrying Sawed-Off Shotgun

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
DEA / Essex County Prosecutor's Office
DEA / Essex County Prosecutor's Office Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office / DEA

A Newark fugitive was carrying a shotgun when DEA agents captured him in North Carolina, authorities said.

Lester “Mayhem” Hicks, 29, was released on a summons after Essex County sheriff’s officers said they caught him with 78 heroin folds and an outstanding warrant during a traffic stop near the corner of Clinton and Avon avenues in March.

That same day, he was involved in a shooting near Martin Luther King Boulevard that was captured on video, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said.

Hicks agreed to surrender but, instead, headed south, Carpenito said.

DEA agents captured him in North Carolina carrying a sawed-off shotgun, the U.S. attorney said.

They charged him with having and selling heroin.

A federal judge this time ordered Hicks held after he was extradited to New Jersey.

Carpenito credited the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and special agents of the DEA with the investigation leading to the charges. He also thanked the Essex County Sheriff’s Office and the Newark Police Department for their assistance.

The investigation is part of the Newark Violent Crime Initiative (VCI), through which the U.S. Attorney’s Office has partnered with state, federal, county, and local law enforcement to investigate violent crime in Newark and surrounding cities, Carpenito said.

The VCI includes the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the DEA, ATF, FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, the Essex County and prosecutor’s and sheriff’s offices, the New Jersey State Police Regional Operations and Intelligence Center/Real Time Crime Center, the New Jersey Department of Corrections and the New Jersey Parole Board, and police from Newark, East Orange and Irvington.

Handling the case for the government is Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary E. Toscano, the deputy chief of Carpenito’s Criminal Division in Newark.

******

ALSO SEE: A Newark man stabbed his ex-girlfriend when she wouldn't take him back, then fled to Maryland, where he was captured the same day, authorities said.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/essex/police-fire/fugitive-wanted-for-stabbing-ex-girlfriend-in-newark-captured-in-maryland/789560/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.