East Orange Man, 28, Charged In Hit-Run That Killed Newark Woman, 43

An East Orange man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Newark woman.

Peter Andrews, 28, was behind the wheel of a white Acura when he struck Yahaira Marrero-Marcano, 43, of Newark, while she was walking on the 200 block of Central Avenue in East Orange, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.

Marrero-Marcano was transported to Rutgers University Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 1:06 a.m. on Thursday, April 29, Stephens said alongside East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi.

Andrews was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle causing death and endangering an injured victim, authorities said.

The investigation, which is being handled by the East Orange Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Calls will be kept confidential.

