Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: 2 NJ Natives Among 45 Dead In Israel's Mt. Meron Stampede
DV Pilot Police & Fire

East Orange Man, 28, Charged In Hit-Run That Killed Newark Woman, 43

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
200 block of Central Avenue in East Orange
200 block of Central Avenue in East Orange Photo Credit: Google Maps

An East Orange man has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Newark woman.

Peter Andrews, 28, was behind the wheel of a white Acura when he struck Yahaira Marrero-Marcano, 43, of Newark, while she was walking on the 200 block of Central Avenue in East Orange, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.

Marrero-Marcano was transported to Rutgers University Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 1:06 a.m. on Thursday, April 29, Stephens said alongside East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi.

Andrews was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle causing death and endangering an injured victim, authorities said.

The investigation, which is being handled by the East Orange Police Department and the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. 

Calls will be kept confidential.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.