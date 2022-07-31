Children Critical, NJ Drivers Hospitalized In Wrong-Way NY Crash

A wrong-way, three-vehicle crash in New York sent multiple people to the hospital, including two drivers from New Jersey.

Police responded to a crash in Rockland County at the intersection of Route 303 and Greenbush Road in Blauvelt at about 12:40 p.m. on Saturday, July 30, according to the Orangetown Police Department.

A 2001 BMW X5, driven by 20-year-old Thomas Robb, was southbound, traveling the wrong way on a one-way section of Greenbush Road, and entered the intersection at Route 303, striking a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 32-year-old woman from Newark.

The Chevrolet then collided with a northbound 2021 Dodge Challenger driven by a 55-year-old man from Mahwah, police said. Police said all of the occupants of the vehicles were hospitalized for various injuries.

A 7-year-old boy and a 6-year-old boy were listed in critical condition, police reported.

Authorities said Robb, a resident of the United Kingdom, was arrested and charged with:

Second-degree assault

Leaving the scene of an incident with serious physical injury

Second-degree reckless endangerment

Reckless driving

He was arraigned and remanded to Rockland County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail, police said.

The Orangetown Police Department said it was assisted by:

The Rockland County Sheriff’s Department

The Rockland County District Attorney’s Office

Rockland Paramedic Services

South Orangetown Ambulance Corps

Nyack Ambulance Corps

Nanuet Ambulance Corps

Piermont Fire Department

Authorities asked any witnesses of the crash to call Orangetown Police at 845-359-3700.

