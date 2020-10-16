Bergen County Woman Killed In Nutley Hit-Run

A 75-year-old Bergen County resident was killed Thursday night in a hit-and-run Nutley crash.

Roseann Ratz and a friend were crossing the street near Washington Avenue and Rutgers Place when she was struck by a car around 7:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Nutley Police Chief Thomas J. Strumolo said.

Ratz, of Lyndhurst, was taken to St. Joseph’s University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead just before 8 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon.

