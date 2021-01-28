Belleville Woman Struck, Killed By Dump Truck

A 44-year-old Belleville woman was struck and killed by a dump truck Wednesday afternoon.

Ximena Aguilar was struck by an Interstate Waste Services truck near Washington Avenue and Little Street, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Belleville Police Chief Mark Minichini said.

The truck driver remained at the scene and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:55 p.m., authorities said.

No charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. All calls will be kept confidential.

