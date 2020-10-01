Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
Breaking News: FBI Smashes Jersey Shore Gun-Running Ring: Fugitive Brothers Still At Large
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Authorities: North Jersey Hypnotist Subjected Clients To Prostate Exams

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Robert Bruckner
Robert Bruckner Photo Credit: Essex County Prosecutor's Office

A North Jersey hypnotist was arrested after authorities said he subjected clients to a prostate exam during appointments.

Robert Bruckner, who owns and operates Major Mindset Hypnosis Counseling in Fairfield, was charged Wednesday with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of child and practicing medicine without a license, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.

An investigation into Buckner, 55, of Randolph, was launched after clients told police they'd visited him for hypnotherapy services, but during the session, "he had subjected them to what was described as a prostate exam or asked clients to submit to a prostate examination," Stephens said.

It was unclear if any clients were assaulted while they were under hypnosis, according to Assistant Prosecutor Jeffrey Conrad, who is handling the case. 

Bruckner, who is not a licensed doctor, advertised hypnosis services to both adults and children, Stephens said. 

Bruckner was charged following a joint investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Fairfield Police Department. 

The investigation remains ongoing. Anybody who may have information pertaining to this matter should contact The Essex County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit at 973-753-1130.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.