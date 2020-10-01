Authorities: North Jersey Hypnotist Subjected Clients To Prostate Exams

A North Jersey hypnotist was arrested after authorities said he subjected clients to a prostate exam during appointments.

Robert Bruckner, who owns and operates Major Mindset Hypnosis Counseling in Fairfield, was charged Wednesday with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of child and practicing medicine without a license, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said.

An investigation into Buckner, 55, of Randolph, was launched after clients told police they'd visited him for hypnotherapy services, but during the session, "he had subjected them to what was described as a prostate exam or asked clients to submit to a prostate examination," Stephens said.

It was unclear if any clients were assaulted while they were under hypnosis, according to Assistant Prosecutor Jeffrey Conrad, who is handling the case.

Bruckner, who is not a licensed doctor, advertised hypnosis services to both adults and children, Stephens said.

Bruckner was charged following a joint investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Fairfield Police Department.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anybody who may have information pertaining to this matter should contact The Essex County Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Unit at 973-753-1130.

