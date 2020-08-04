Authorities: Newark Man Killed In Double Irvington Shooting

A 65-year-old man from Newark was killed in a double Irvington shooting, authorities said.

Two men were shot near Lyons and Union avenues around 8 p.m. Sunday, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said in a joint release with Irvington's police director.

One of the victim's identified as Lawrence Peterson, was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to University Hospital, Stephens said.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877 TIPS- 4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

