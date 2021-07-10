Contact Us
Authorities ID Woman Killed In West Orange Hit-Run Crash

Cecilia Levine
Brennan Drive and Mount Pleasant Avenue in West Orange
Brennan Drive and Mount Pleasant Avenue in West Orange Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 67-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash last month in Essex County.

Maria F. Pastuizaca-Yauri was struck at the intersection of Brennan Drive and Mount Pleasant Avenue around 7:15 p.m. on Sept. 30, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and West Orange Police Chief James Abbott said.

She was transported to University Hospital by ambulance and subsequently pronounced at 8:15 p.m.

The investigation is active and ongoing. At this time, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

