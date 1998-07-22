Arrest Made In Shooting That Killed Beloved Newark Corner Store Owner

A 24-year-old murder suspect wanted in a corner store killing in Newark was captured in Kearny, authorities said.

Quadree Richardson, 24, is accused of fatally killing Rabel Ramos-Gomez, 46, of Belleville, while he was working at a corner store on the 200 block of South 10th Street Sunday, July 17, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said. Richardson was charged with first degree murder and two weapon offenses.

Ramos-Gomez's heartbroken step-children launched a GoFundMe, remembering him as a "giving soul."

"A tragedy, he was working at the store with his our mom and family members when suddenly gun fire came into the store from a shooting outside and one bullet killed an innocent victim, such a good man," the page reads.

"Rusbel was a loving and a giving soul that took care of his family, friends, and customers. When Rusbel and our mom took over the store just two years ago they became part of the of the community and good neighbors to all.

"Everyone loved Rusbel and he embraced everyone like family. Our family is heart-broken."

The investigation is being handled by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes detectives from the Newark Police Department

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

