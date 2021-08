An 8-year-old boy was shot and killed Sunday night in Newark, authorities said.

The boy was shot on the 100 block of Schuyler Avenue around 10 p.m., the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

According to RLS Media, the boy may have found a gun and shot himself in the head and mouth.

No further details were released pending investigation.

