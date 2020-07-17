Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
$5K Reward Offered In Case Of Newark Woman Missing Since 2017

Cecilia Levine
Venika Williams
Venika Williams Photo Credit: Newark PD

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information regarding the whereabouts of an Essex County woman missing since 2017.

Venika Williams, 28, was last seen on Dewey Street in Newark, on Dec. 22, 2017, authorities in Essex County said. She was believed to have been traveling to Jersey City, they said.

She was wearing blue jeans, a black leather jacket, red sneakers and was carrying a red purse. She is 5 feet and 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at -1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

The reward is being offered by the Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura’s Crime Stoppers Program.

