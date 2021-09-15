$20K Reward Offered In Cold Case Killing Of Essex County Grandmother

Authorities in Essex County are offering a $20,000 reward in the case of a 62-year-old grandmother killed over four years ago.

Deborah Burton, of Maplewood, was shot dead near 43 Third Street in Newark on March 13, 2017, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.

Burton was taken to University Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 2:31 p.m.

The next day, her silver Chevy Cruze was found at 59 North 7th Street in Newark, authorities said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

