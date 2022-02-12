2 Families Displaced, Firefighter Falls Through Floor In Newark Blaze

Two families were displaced and one firefighter injured in an early-morning fire Friday that tore through a Newark home.

Firefighters responded to the 3-story wood frame home at 382 Leslie St., where a kitchen fire had spread to the second and third floors around 6 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

A second alarm was called around 6:30 a.m., with some 90 firefighters in total working to knock down the blaze.

One firefighter was injured after falling through the floor and suffering a knee injury. He was treated at the scene by EMS, Ambrose said.

The fire was considered under control at 7:51 a.m.

Two families, comprising 9 adults and 2 children, have been relocated.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation by members of the Newark Fire Division’s Arson Unit.

