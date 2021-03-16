Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
17 Adults, 9 Children Displaced In Newark Fire, 1 Firefighter Injured

Cecilia Levine
At the scene
At the scene Photo Credit: Newark PD

Six families were displaced and a firefighter suffered minor injuries in a fire that collapsed the roof of a Newark home Tuesday afternoon.

A fire broke out at the two-story, duplex, wood-frame at 81 Wolcott Terr.  around 2:25 p.m.

A second alarm was called immediately with some 70 firefighters at the scene. 

Firefighters reported a roof collapse with one firefighter suffering a minor injury -- but remaining on duty.

The fire was considered under control at 3:03 p.m.

Six families, comprising 17 adults and nine children, were relocated.

The cause and origin of this fire are under investigation by the Newark Fire Division’s Arson Unit.

