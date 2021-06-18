1 Injured, Somerville Man Dead In Newark Shooting

A 31-year-old Somerville man was killed and a 28-year-old man injured in a Newark shooting early Friday morning.
The shooting occurred on the 200 block of Washington Street.
Christopher Williams was rushed to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:13 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.
The 28-year-old man survived.
No arrests had been made as of Friday. The investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.
Calls will be kept confidential.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.