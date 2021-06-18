1 Injured, Somerville Man Dead In Newark Shooting

A 31-year-old Somerville man was killed and a 28-year-old man injured in a Newark shooting early Friday morning.

The shooting occurred on the 200 block of Washington Street.

Christopher Williams was rushed to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:13 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

The 28-year-old man survived.

No arrests had been made as of Friday. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Calls will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.