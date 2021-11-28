1 Boy Dead, 3 Others Injured In Quadruple Newark Shooting

A teen was killed and three others were injured in a Newark shooting Saturday, authorities said.

A gunman in a car opened fire on Dijba Kaba, 17, and the three other teens, who were also in a car, on the 900 block of Bergen Street around 9 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara said.

Kaba and the three others -- a male and two females -- were rushed to University Hospital, where Kaba was pronounced dead at 9:41 p.m., Stephens and O'Hara said.

No arrests had been made as of Sunday. The investigation was active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Calls will be kept confidential.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.