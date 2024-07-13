Adult, Two Children Killed In West Orange Fire, Officials Say (Developing)

An investigation was launched shortly after 11 a.m. on July 13, when first responders were called to the scene of a fire on Liberty Street.

Upon arrival, officials say that they were met by a small fire in the kitchen of the residence, with heavy smoke spreading throughout the home.

Firefighters found three unresponsive victims inside the home - who have not been identified - and treated them for undisclosed injuries, though they were all ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a News12 report, the children were 3 and 7, while the adult was in their 70s. No additional details have been provided.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation late on Saturday afternoon.

The cause and manner of death of the three victims will be determined by autopsies conducted by the New Jersey Northern Regional Medical Examiner's Office, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

