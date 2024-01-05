One Killed In Newark Double Shooting: Prosecutors

At 6:21 p.m., Newark police responded to a shooting on the 700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard and found Sabree Gannt outside suffering from gunshot wounds, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. He was transported to University Hospital and pronounced dead at 7:54 p.m., Stephens and Fragé said.

The other victim, who was not identified, is in stable condition, Stephens and Fragé said.

The investigation is active and ongoing and no arrests have been made, Stephens and Fragé said. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432.

