One Juvenile Killed, Two Injured In Newark Crash: Authorities

At 4:32 a.m., police responded to Central Avenue and 1st Street on a report of the crash, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.

The stolen car had four juveniles, one fled the scene and two were treated for injuries at University Hospital, Stephens and Fragé said. One was pronounced dead at the scene, Stephens and Fragé said. The driver of the truck was uninjured, Stephens and Fragé said.

The investigation is active and ongoing and no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432.

