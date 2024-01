Meet the first babies of 2024 (note: this story will be updated as information comes in).

At 2:12 a.m.a at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Maria Manganti of Newark, gave birth to a baby girl, weighing in at 7 pounds and 5 ounces and measuring 19.5 inches long.

Maria is feeling good and although she hasn’t given her a name yet, she can’t wait to bring her newest bundle of joy home to meet her 2 older brothers.

