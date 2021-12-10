North Jersey School Bus Driver, Dad David Linfante Dies, 43

North Jersey school bus driver and beloved father of three David F. Linfante died suddenly on Sept. 29 at the age of 43.

Linfante was a lifelong Belleville resident and worked as a bus driver for the town’s board of education, his obituary says.

More than $13,500 had been raised as of Tuesday on a GoFundMe for Linfante’s funeral expenses as well as financial support for his wife, Donna, and children, Anakin, Payton, and Kevin.

“David’s loss was sudden and tragic,” reads the fundraiser, launched by Mariah Tingolie, who says Linfante is a brother-in-law. “There will never be another in the world quite like him.”

“David was always loved from the moment you would meet him. He loved and adored his wife and his children and was always proud of them.”

Linfante’s funeral mass will be held Oct. 6 at St. Peter’s Roman Catholic Church on William Street in Belleville.

“There isn’t a soul in the world who didn’t have a kind thing to say about him,” the page says. “David will be missed by so many.”

