Twins Charged With Murder In Newark: Prosecutor

Twin brothers from Newark have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Jersey City man, authorities said.

Dequan and Uquan Meadows, both 24, are accused of killing Boubacar Doukoure, 29, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II.

On Jan. 24, police responded at 5:28 p.m. to a report of a shooting on the 100 block of Clinton Avenue in Newark. Doukoure was found unresponsive in a parking lot and pronounced dead at the scene at 6:02 p.m., Stephens said.

After an investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force, Dequan and Uquan Meadows were both charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and weapons offenses.

Both suspects are in custody.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

