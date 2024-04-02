Light Rain 47°

Solar Eclipse Means Early Dismissal For These NJ Schools

A solar eclipse on Monday, April 8 is closing schools across New Jersey.

Solar eclipse.

 Photo Credit: Dpickd1 - Wikipedia
Cecilia Levine
Last month, Livingston Public Schools in Essex County announced an early dismissal in anticipation of children looking at the sun.

Since then, others have announced they too will close early.

Pennsauken officials announced a half-day as the eclipse is expected to coincide with dismissal, posing a safety concern.

Students in the Shore Regional High School District will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m., ahead of the eclipse, according to a letter form the superintendent.

Cherry Hill students will also be dismissed early.

