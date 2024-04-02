Solar Eclipse Means Early Dismissal For These NJ Schools

Last month, Livingston Public Schools in Essex County announced an early dismissal in anticipation of children looking at the sun.

Since then, others have announced they too will close early.

Pennsauken officials announced a half-day as the eclipse is expected to coincide with dismissal, posing a safety concern.

Students in the Shore Regional High School District will be dismissed at 1:30 p.m., ahead of the eclipse, according to a letter form the superintendent.

Cherry Hill students will also be dismissed early.

Did we miss one? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com.

