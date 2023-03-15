Newark Woman Facing Mental Health Struggles Has Been Missing For One Month, Police Say

Police in Newark are seeking the public's help in locating a woman who has been missing since Feb. 15.

Chloe Ferrel, 38, who is diagnosed with Schizophrenia, depression, and bipolar disorder, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

She was last seen in the 200 block of West Runyon Street wearing a gray coat and slippers. She is described as 5’9” tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Director Fragé urges anyone with information about the whereabouts of Chloe Ferrel to call the Police Division’s 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.