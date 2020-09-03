Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange
Return to your home site

Menu

Essex Daily Voice serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Nearby Towns

  • South Passaic
    serves Clifton, Haledon, Hawthorne, Little Falls, North Haledon, Passaic, Paterson, Prospect Park, Totowa, Wayne & Woodland Park
  • Lyndhurst
    serves Lyndhurst, North Arlington & Wallington
  • Hudson
    serves Bayonne, Harrison, Hoboken, Jersey City, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus, Union City & West New York
  • Rutherford
    serves Carlstadt, East Rutherford & Rutherford
News

Essex County Native Chris D'Elia Accused Of Exposing Himself To Hollywood Actress

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey native Chris D'Elia.
New Jersey native Chris D'Elia. Photo Credit: Nan Palmero (Wikipeia)

Essex County native Chris D'Elia has again been accused of sexual misconduct -- this time, the accusations are coming from a Hollywood actress.

Megan Drust says the comic and former Montclairite had asked her for a ride home from a restaurant in Los Angeles when he got into her car and unzipped his pants, exposing himself in 2011, CNN reports.

Drust is among a trio of women including Laura Vitarelli and an anonymous women who all allege D'Elia exposed himself to them. 

D'Elia "emphatically states that he has never engaged in any sexual conduct with any woman without her consent," his lawyer Andrew Brettler told CNN.

The comic made headlines earlier this summer for being accused of making advances toward teen girls.

Click here for the full CNN story.

Photo credit Megan Drust: www.instagram.com/megan.drust

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Essex Daily Voice!

Serves Belleville, Caldwell, Cedar Grove, Fairfield, Glen Ridge, Montclair, Newark, Nutley, Verona & West Orange

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.