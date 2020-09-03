Essex County Native Chris D'Elia Accused Of Exposing Himself To Hollywood Actress

Essex County native Chris D'Elia has again been accused of sexual misconduct -- this time, the accusations are coming from a Hollywood actress.

Megan Drust says the comic and former Montclairite had asked her for a ride home from a restaurant in Los Angeles when he got into her car and unzipped his pants, exposing himself in 2011, CNN reports.

Drust is among a trio of women including Laura Vitarelli and an anonymous women who all allege D'Elia exposed himself to them.

D'Elia "emphatically states that he has never engaged in any sexual conduct with any woman without her consent," his lawyer Andrew Brettler told CNN.

The comic made headlines earlier this summer for being accused of making advances toward teen girls.

Click here for the full CNN story.

Photo credit Megan Drust: www.instagram.com/megan.drust

