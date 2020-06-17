NJ Comic Chris D'Elia Accused Of Making Advances Toward Teen Girls

Funnyman and Montclair native Chris D'Elia is accused of making advances toward teenage girls when he was in his early 30s.

Simone Rossi posted screenshots of emails she said D’Elia, now 40, sent her in 2014 and 2015 resurfaced Tuesday night.

Rossi's screenshots from July 2014 show D'Elia asking for a photo of her -- she sent him a panda bear. The following January, D'Elia asked Rossi if she wanted to meet up while he was in Tampa, AZ, the screenshots show.

Rossi said the actor knew she was in high school at the time, as her Instagram account that he apparently asked to see and later began following contained photos of "high school football games and spirit days."

Rossi went on to say she found it ironic that Netflix cast D'Elia as a pedophile in its show, "You." He was also cast as a pedophile on a "Workaholics" episode in 2011 on Comedy Central.

“Do you wanna meet up tonight?” Rossi said.

“Yesss,” D’Elia replied. “Can we make out?”

“Imagine being 16 and being groomed by a stand up comedian twice ur age and the only reason you never met up and never got physically m*lested was because u had just gotten a boyfriend ur own age,” Simone Rossi said. Simone Rossi

For a while, Rossi felt the exchanges were funny stories to tell at parties. That was, she said, until she realized it wasn't normal.

"For the longest time i thought it was embarrassing for ME that i was interacting with this older man," Rossi wrote, "but he was the one who DM’d me on twitter and was the one who was twice my age and was the one that used the power imbalance between us to his advantage so f*ck chris d’elia.

Several other women subsequently came forward with other allegations against D'Elia.

Among the, Clara Schaller, who said her 2012 exchange with D'Elia happened when she was 17.

Clara Schaller said she was 17 when D'Elia made advances toward her. Clara Schaller Twitter

Speculating the actor could be doing the same to other girls, Rossi said: "It’s my job to say something."

D'Elia hadn't publicly responded to the accusations as of Wednesday.

